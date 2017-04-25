North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue called to crane collapse

Crane Collapse View as list View as gallery Open Gallery News13's Nick Townsend News13's Nick Townsend North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Twitter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is on the scene of a crane that fell over off 6th Avenue South Tuesday.

A tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says crews have been on the scene since 8:15 a.m.

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain, the 120 foot crane tipped while they were trying to raise the roof trusses. The outrigger on driver side failed due to improper placement and sank in the mud.

There were no injuries reported in the accident, but the tip severely damaged the home under construction and also damaged a pool in the neighboring yard.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the collapse.