StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The storm system that brought us the heavy rain Monday is moving away and we’ll get a chance to dry out just a bit. This morning expect areas of fog and mist with a few showers around. By the afternoon we’ll start to see some sunshine popping out, however cloud cover will stick around through much of the day. High temperatures will only top out in the low 70s. The storm system will be close enough for a few scattered showers especially this morning, but rainfall will be lighter than yesterday. High pressure will build in on Wednesday and stay put through the weekend. This will bring sunshine and much warmer weather. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s on Wednesday, and some spots will see 90 over the weekend. A weak cold front will fall apart before reaching the Carolinas, but may trigger a few thunderstorms on Friday. Hot and humid weather over the weekend will bring a slight chance for a pop up thunderstorm.

Today, mostly cloudy with a few showers about, Highs in the low 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper mid to upper 50s inland, upper 50s to low 60s beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 80-85.