Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW)- Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at the Sun and Sands Motel this 4:20 this morning.

Crews found smoke coming from the second and third floor. MBFD crews extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and rescued 2 people and a dog from the fire floor. Everyone else in the building was evacuated. One person was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Count on News13 for more updates.