Officials ID body found in abandoned Florence house

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials are investigating after a body was found at an abandoned home on North Dargan Street Wednesday afternoon, the coroner confirms.

On Monday, May 1, Deputy Coroner Thomas Myers identified the victim as 58-year-old Leon Gray from Florence.

The week before, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken released the remains appeared to belong to a man between 40 to 60 years old but the the person did not have any ID on them at the time of their death.

According to the coroner, the body was sent to MUSC in Charleston Friday morning to be autopsied, but the cause of death is undetermined due to “advanced decomposition of the body.” The coroner says no bodily trauma was noted, and no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police says the body was found near Booker Street and North Dargan Street and says police are still in the initial stages of the investigation.

The Crime Scene Investigations unit is looking into the matter, Lt. Brandt says.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Dept. and Florence County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us at (843)665-3191 or (843)665-3046.