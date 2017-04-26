Officials: body found in abandoned Florence house appears to be man 40-60 years old

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials are investigating after a body was found at an abandoned home on North Dargan Street Wednesday afternoon, the coroner confirms.

On Thursday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken released the remains appear to belong to a man between 40 to 60 years old. The person did not have any ID on him at the time so investigators are still working to find out who the victim is.

According to the coroner, the body will be sent to MUSC in Charleston Friday morning to be autopsied.

Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police says the body was found near Booker Street and North Dargan Street and says police are still in the initial stages of the investigation.

The Crime Scene Investigations unit is looking into the matter, Lt. Brandt says.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Dept. and Florence County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us at (843)665-3191 or (843)665-3046.