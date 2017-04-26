Body found in abandoned Florence house

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials are investigating after a body was found at an abandoned home on North Dargan Street Wednesday afternoon, the coroner confirms.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken could not release the person’s identity, but expects an autopsy to be done Wednesday or Thursday.

Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police says the body was found near Booker Street and North Dargan Street and says police are still in the initial stages of the investigation.

The Crime Scene Investigations unit is looking into the matter, Lt. Brandt says.