Driver dies days after rear-ending tractor on SC 9

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man has died in the hospital days after a crash involving a tractor on SC 9.

The collision occurred on Saturday, April 22 at 1:37 p.m. at 1112 Highway 9 East.

Lance Cpl. Judd Jones says the tractor and a 2012 Chevrolet vehicle were traveling south on SC 9 when the Chevy driver drove into the back of the tractor and ran off the road and into a pond.

The Chevy driver was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and died Tuesday at 7:12 a.m. at the hospital from traumatic injuries. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 21-year-old Michael Lewis of Longs.

The tractor driver suffered no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the SCHP.