Florence corrections officer charged for having inappropriate relationship with inmate

Erica Brown, Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) –  The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a former corrections officer has been charged after she gave an inmate a cell phone and also engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

A press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Erica Brown of Sumter was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

According to investigators, Brown is accused of providing an inmate with a cell phone while working as a corrections officer between February and March 2017.

Investigators also allege Brown engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.  The relationship was discovered after Brown’s employment at Florence County Detention Center ended, the press release says.

Brown was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond, Major Nunn says.

