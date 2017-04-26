Johnsonville Schools to receive new bus cameras

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Johnsonville Schools Superintendent Randy Smiley says the school district has ordered 12 new cameras for school buses.

The update comes seven weeks after officials confirmed they were investigating a possible sexual assault involving elementary school students that was caught on a bus camera.

Smiley could give no updates on the enrollment status of the students involved in the alleged incident or any information on the investigation.

According to Smiley, the board received a bond to update the bus cameras and the 12 new cameras should arrive in the next week to two.

Most of the buses have updated cameras, school officials say. The new equipment will be used to outfit new buses from the state and replace older cameras.