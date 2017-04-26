Latta man charged for criminal sexual conduct, drug possession

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says one man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a press release, Johnny Brooks Gray, 35, of Latta, was arrested last week after an investigation was launched in November of 2016 when the victim’s school contacted the sheriff’s office. When Gray was arrested, he had a controlled substance in his possession.

The 4th circuit solicitor’s office, DSS and the Durant Center assisted in the investigation as well, the press release said.

Gray’s bond was set at $20,500 and he is ordered to wear an electronic monitor if released.