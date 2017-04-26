Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns after call about gunshots

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man on several charges after a neighbor called 911 about gunshots in the area.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says Jovanni Jamal McClain, 25, of Bennettsville, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine second offense, multiple counts of possession of a firearm of a person convicted of domestic violence second degree and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was also wanted by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for accessory after the fact to murder and child support nonpayment. McClain may also be in violation of his probation as he is currently on probation, Sgt. Jamie Seales says.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to McClain’s home after a neighbor called 911 about gunshots. Investigators arrived and found marijuana in a vehicle and firearms in the home that lead to a search warrant being executed on his residence. During the search, multiple firearms, ammunition, crack cocaine, scales, cash and other items used in the firearm and drug trafficking business were recovered. One of the firearms is stolen from another state and McClain has a prior record for various offenses, Sgt. Seales says.

“The quick response time by the deputies and investigators was key in this case. McCain obviously was attempting to hide the drugs and firearms when we arrived. It is a successful day when a person wanted on his charges is caught and this amount of drugs and guns are taken off the street,“ said Sheriff Charles Lemon in the press release.