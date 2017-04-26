Myrtle Beach police release photo of suspect who shot man twice

Related Coverage MB Police: Officers respond to 2nd Ocean Blvd shooting of Easter Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying two men involved in a shooting on April 16,near 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

According to police, officers responded around 12:39 a.m. Sunday morning and found a victim in the area of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard with two gunshot wounds. The victim 23-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the two males is asked to please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.