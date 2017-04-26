MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – National Pretzel Day is April 26, 2017, and that means you can get free pretzels in some places. For example, Auntie Anne’s is offering deals on pretzels, and the Philly Pretzel Factory is offering free pretzel twists to anyone who stops in a store on April 26.

The owner and senior operating partners from the Surfside Beach location of the Philly Pretzel Factory joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about their variety of pretzels and dips. Watch the video to learn more.

The franchise owner Patric Sinishalchi also talked about how his location of the Philly Pretzel Factory works. The following is an explaining sent by the company:

They employ single mothers who have fallen on hard times. They have partnered with a non-profit women’s shelter to provide these women with this opportunity to provide for their families. The two senior people in each store are paid a living wage and will receive 70% of the profits of each store, and they have asked them to save 50% of their profit share to accumulate capital. The part time people in each store are paid $10 to $12 an hour. The remaining 30% of the profits will go to open new stores where they can give more deserving people an opportunity.

National Pretzel Day was first recognized in Pennsylvania in 2003. Governor Ed Rendell wanted to acknowledge the importance of the snack to the state’s history. Pretzels were introduced to North America by Dutch immigrants in Pennsylvania, and the state is still integral to the American pretzel industry. 80% of us manufacturers are based there.

Early pretzels were soft and doughy. Then bakers started making hard pretzels because they lasted longer on shelves.