Police called to fight at Marion High School, 2 arrested

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police are investigating after they were called to a fight at Marion High School Wednesday.

Deborah Wimberly, spokesperson for Marion County Schools, says the fight broke out during first lunch period. The school was placed on “modified lockdown” and teachers and students were told to return to class while administrators made sure the scene was cleaned up and and safe before resuming a normal schedule.

Chief Dewayne Tennie with Marion Police Department confirms officers did respond to the high school. Two people were arrested in reference to the fight. Officials have not yet released their names or charges, but say the suspects were taken to the Marion County Detention Center.

Chief Tennie doesn’t know if the fight was gang-related, but police are investigating the confrontation.