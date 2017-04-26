Sumter deputies catch escapee in less than an hour

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County deputies say they quickly caught a man who jumped from a Camden Police car while it was traveling in Sumter County Wednesday afternoon.

A press release from police says deputies were notified at 2:30 p.m. the handcuffed man had escaped near the intersection of US Hwy 15 and US Hwy 521 while being transported by a Camden Police officer.

Nearby schools were temporarily put on lock-down as a precaution.

Around 3 p.m., deputies apprehended the man identified as 23-year-old Dekwan Octavian Slater of Camden. Camden was arrested originally for shoplifting. The Camden Police Department will determine other charges that might come after the escape.

“We are proud of our deputies who quickly responded to apprehend this man,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis in a press release. “No one was injured and no shots were fired. Deputies relied on their training to bring this escape quickly to an end.”