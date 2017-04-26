Wanted man from RI arrested after SWAT team called to Murrells Inlet home

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – One person has been arrested after a SWAT team and several law enforcement officers responded to a home in Georgetown County.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley, officials with the sheriff’s office responded to a tip Wednesday afternoon that a man wanted from Rhode Island was at the house.

William J Blair, 34, was taken into custody and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center. Officials say he was a visitor at the house.

News13 crews on scene report around 10 Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a K-9 unit, and SWAT team with full armor and rifles at the location. Around 1 p.m., Murrells Inlet Fire Department also arrived to the scene.