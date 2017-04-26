StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The sunshine returns and temperatures are on the rise. High pressure will move in today, bringing plenty of sunshine and much warmer weather. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and mid 80s today. The warm-up will continue through the rest of the week. A weakening cold front will bring a chance for a few showers Thursday night into Friday, but it will not cool down. Some spots will hit 90 degrees over the weekend. A strong cold front will move through on Monday afternoon with thunderstorms, then cooler and drier weather on Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 82-84 inland, 78-79 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 60-63 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82-87.