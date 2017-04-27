Bennettsville man arrested for attempted murder Wednesday

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man from Bennettsville who was suspected of an attempted murder is in custody after his arrest on Wednesday.

The Marlboro County Sherriff’s Office said in an emailed statement that Rocky Lee Quick Sr., 44, of Brushy Bay Rd. in Bennettsville, was wanted for an incident Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office sent out that statement at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday. At 8:19 p.m., Sgt. Jamie Seales emailed a follow-up statement saying Quick was in custody.

Seales said earlier on Wednesday deputies responded to a home where Quick has been in a confrontation with someone. Investigators believe Quick severely cut the other person who was taken to a local hospital.

No other details about the incident were released.