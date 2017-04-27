Bennettsville man arrested for attempted murder Wednesday

By Published:

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man from Bennettsville who was suspected of an attempted murder is in custody after his arrest on Wednesday.

Rocky Lee Quick Sr.

The Marlboro County Sherriff’s Office said in an emailed statement that Rocky Lee Quick Sr., 44, of Brushy Bay Rd. in Bennettsville, was wanted for an incident Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office sent out that statement at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday. At 8:19 p.m., Sgt. Jamie Seales emailed a follow-up statement saying Quick was in custody.

Seales said earlier on Wednesday deputies responded to a home where Quick has been in a confrontation with someone. Investigators believe Quick severely cut the other person who was taken to a local hospital.

No other details about the incident were released.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s