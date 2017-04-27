Boat ramp under Hwy 17 waterway bridge temporarily closed in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The boat ramp under the Highway 17 bridge that spans the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach is temporarily closed, according to the SC DOT.

A message from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety says the bridge remains open, but some materials have reportedly been falling from underneath the bridge and landing in the boat ramp area causing a safety hazard.

SCDOT crews will begin maintenance operation on the bridge on Monday, May 1 and work will continue for around a week.

Water-filled barriers and barricades will be placed across the entrances to the boat ramp and a message board will be placed in the area notifying the public that the landing is closed.