Female NC corrections officer assaulted by inmate, killed

By Published:
Craig Wissink (N.C. Department of Public Safety)

WINDSOR, N.C. — A state prison officer died Wednesday after being assaulted by an inmate.

Sgt. Megan Lee Callahan, 29, of Edenton, was attacked around 5:30 p.m. at Bertie Correctional Institute, and died about 6:20 p.m., officials said.

Authorities are investigating Craig Wissink in connection with her death, officials said. Wissink has been in prison for more than a decade after being convicted of first-degree murder in Cumberland County and sentenced to life in prison.

“I am deeply saddened and send my heartfelt sympathies to Sgt. Callahan’s family,” Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks said. “We will do all we can to support her family as well as the correctional family. The department will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation as well as conduct its own internal investigation.”

Callahan had been with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety since 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

