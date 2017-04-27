Horry County police search for man accused of shoplifting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking the public for help identifying a man who could be tied to several shoplifting incidents in the area.

On Sunday, Horry County police responded to the Walmart on Middle Ridge Avenue about a shoplifting complaint, the police report says. A loss prevention officer told police he was driving into work when he saw a white Jaguar he recognized from another shoplifting incident earlier in the week. The loss prevention officer also says he saw a man pushing a cart of unbagged merchandise through the parking lot he remembered from two separate shoplifting incidents at the store that week.

When the loss prevention officer confronted the man, the suspect abandoned the cart full of items and got in the white Jaguar and fled the parking lot.

The police report says the suspect also matches the description of a person accused of shoplifting at the Walmart inside the city limits of Conway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-915-8477.