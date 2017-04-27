Investigators arrest Darlington County man on the run for 3 weeks

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says a man on the run the last three weeks was finally captured Thursday.

Lt. Robert Kilgo says 46-year-old Henry Timmons Thomas III of Darlington was arrested at a home on East Home Avenue in Hartsville. Thomas has been charged with burglary second degree and petit larceny.

The suspect is accused of entering a business in Darlington County without permission and stealing business checks in March, according to the release.

Lt Kilgo says Thomas was arrested by deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshal’s Task Force, SLED and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment. Investigators add more charges are pending.