Myrtle Beach police arrest man for 3 armed robberies within a week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested one man involved in three armed robberies that happened just days apart.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says 26-year-old Jimmie Singletary was charged with three counts of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and misrepresenting identity to law enforcement.

The first robbery happened last Thursday. According to police, Singletary approached the victim on Ocean Blvd near 10th Ave South, demanded money and told the victim he had a gun. The incident was captured on city surveillance cameras.

On Monday, Singletary allegedly came up to a person sitting in their car near the Landmark Hotel and asked him for spare change. The victim gave him $5, but Singletary later came back to the car and told the male victim he needed more money. When Singletary pulled a gun out and pointed it at the victim, the man immediately drove away and called police from a nearby gas station.

Also on Monday, Singletary robbed someone and forced them at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM at a gas station. Police say the victim continuously entered the wrong code to prevent access to his bank account, and when the victim was unable to withdraw cash, the suspect forced the victim to purchase cigarettes for him.

Booking records show he was booked Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. and is being held without bail.