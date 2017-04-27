North Myrtle Beach will begin Ocean Boulevard paving project in May

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- The North Myrtle Beach City Council gave the go-ahead this week for the city to mill and pave Ocean Boulevard from 2nd Avenue North to 14th Avenue South in two phases.

The city posted the update on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The first leg of the project includes the area between 2nd Avenue North and 6th Avenue South and should not affect the Divas Half Marathon and 5K and the Mayfest on Main event, the post says. The current plan is work work to begin on May 8 and finish on the 12, just before the festival on May 13. The estimated cost for this phase of the work is $265,000.

The project’s second phase covers the stretch from 6th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South and will kick off May 14 and continue until completed. City officials hope the work will be done before Memorial Day weekend, according to Facebook.

If they aren’t finished before the holiday, work on the project will stop for the duration of Memorial Day weekend and begin again when vacation traffic has subsided, finishing prior to schools letting out and the start of the primary tourism season. The estimated cost for phase two is $465,000.

Officials have not yet issued a traffic plan, but the goal is to keep two lanes open for traffic and two lanes closed for work.