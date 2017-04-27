Myrtle Beach Pelicans launch ‘collection’ inspired by Nordstrom’s $425 mud jeans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans say they have launched their own special collection of clothing modeled after Nordstrom’s line of denim infamous for their high price tag and ultra-distressed look.

The department store made headlines this week for a pair of $425 Barracuda jeans that come literally caked in mud. The description on Nordstrom.com boast the product has “seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced they’re selling their own pair of muddy $425 pants Thursday on Twitter. The tweet links to the team’s store where you can purchase your own pair of “heavily distressed white polyester, Pelican blue and yellow piped pants in a comfortable straight-leg fit” that has seen some action on TicketReturn.com Field.

This pair of jeans, also described as having a crackled, caked-on mud coating, shows “you’re not afraid to slide into home,” the Pelican’s online store description says.