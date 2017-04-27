StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Sunny, warm weather will stick around for a while. High pressure offshore will strengthen into the weekend, keeping it warm and mostly dry. A weakening cold front will approach the Carolinas tonight and into Friday, and will bring a slight chance for a shower late this evening and into the overnight. The front will fall apart before moving through, so no cooler weather will move in. High temperatures away from the coast will approach 90 degrees Friday and Saturday. A strong cold front will move through Monday evening with a round of thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in Tuesday and high temperatures will drop into the 70s.

Today, sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy w/a stray shower possible. Lows 64-67 inland, 69-71 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.