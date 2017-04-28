1 person transported by helicopter after dive boat calls for help near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – One person was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon by helicopter after a dive boat called about a person in need of medical help.

Captain Jerry Howerton with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire says the dive boat was about 10 miles off the coast of Murrells Inlet when they called for help just before 11. Captain Howerton could not release what prompted the call, but says the patient was in cardiac arrest before emergency officials were contacted.

First responders with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department met the boat about a mile offshore to care for the patient before the Coast Guard helicopter arrived to transport the person to the hospital.

According to Captain Howerton, the person was listed as being in critical condition at Georgetown Hospital.