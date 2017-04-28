4 charged after meth labs found in Mountain Dew bottles

YORK, SC (AP) — Authorities say four people have been charged after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a pound of methamphetamine, drug-making materials and portable meth labs in Mountain Dew bottles.

The Rock Hill Herald reports officers with the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit stopped 40-year-old Carey Simpson on Tuesday. The unit’s Lt. Mike Ligon says responding crews from Columbia had to move the materials into a nearby field and wear protective suits since meth labs are prone to explosions.

Simpson is charged with trafficking and manufacturing meth and drug and weapon possession. He is being held on $138,000 bond.

Officers then arrested 61-year-old Donna Cearfoss, 36-year-old Crystal Lucas and 38-year-old Crystal Anderson after conducting a home search found drugs and paraphernalia.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.