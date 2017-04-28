Around Town: Broadway at the Beach Festivities

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach has Ripley’s Auto Show and The March of Dimes’ March for Babies tomorrow. That’s on top of their daily exciting attractions.

Year after year, Broadway at the Beach is named the most visited tourist destination in the entire Myrtle Beach area. With its great location, convenient parking and wide range of outstanding activities for visitors of all ages, it’s the perfect place to make magical memories.

Saturday, April 29th, there are two exciting events h

appening at Broadway at the Beach:

Number one is Ripley’s Auto Show with the Myrtle Beach Car Club. It will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm with voting from 11:00am-1:00pm! Bring your classic car or truck and enter the show, or just come and enjoy fun music and vote for the winning classic car of all years, makes and models! This Fin-tastic car show is not one to miss! #ripleysmb

The second event is The March of Dimes’ March for Babies.

It promises to be a fun day out with people who share a passion for improving the health of babies. There’ll be family teams, company teams and people walking with friends. They encourage everyone to join the event and walk to raise money for babies right here in our community! Parking and registration will be at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium at 8:30am with the three-mile walk taking place around Broadway at the Beach at 9:00am.

Information provided by Broadway at the Beach.