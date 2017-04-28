Carolina Country Music Fest announces full lineup

Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, CCMF released another new artist and announced the full festival line-up.

Friday morning, Carolina Country Music Fest welcomed Chris Lane as another artist slated to perform this June at the Myrtle Beach festival. Lane is from North Carolina and is well known for his hit song “Fix.”

The full breakdown of artists and which days they’re scheduled to perform was released later the same day.

The event runs from June 8 to 11 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach. CCMF hosts stars like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Big & Rich, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Granger Smith and Luke Combs.

See the full list below.

You can buy tickets online here. 

 

