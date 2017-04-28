Coastal drops series opener to Troy

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Troy scored four runs in the third inning to earn a 4-0 win over Coastal Carolina on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Trojans scored first on an infield single by Matt Sanders. A throwing error by Wood Myers allowed another run to score, giving Troy a 2-0 lead. Trevor Davis added two more off a two-run homer.

Cunningham pitched seven innings and struck out six.

Andrew Crane earned the win for Troy. He threw six shutout innings. Cory Gill was lights out in relief. He threw three scoreless innings and struck out six.

Coastal will try to even the series tomorrow. First pitch is 2 p.m.

