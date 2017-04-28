Horry County considers increase in stormwater fees

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County is in the middle of a housing boom, and according to county officials, stormwater and drainage crews need help handling the workload.

The extra work could lead to an increase in stormwater fees for county residents, leaders say.

Horry County stormwater management crews are getting more calls and complaints than they have in years and they’re having a hard time keeping up. As more homes are being built through the area, stormwater department workers expect the calls for drainage and infrastructure projects to increase.

“We’re looking at the level of service we have now, taking a little bit longer, than we have in the past,” says Horry County Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. “There is a delay in services when it comes to that.”

Service calls into the stormwater department have nearly doubled over the past seven years. Bourcier credits the hike to all the new construction happening in Horry County.

The county issued just over 11,000 building permits in 2016, and has already issued more than 8,000 so far in 2017.

“Growth is here,” says Bourcier. “It’s not only residential growth but we’re seeing a lot of commercial growth as well. More stormwater demands throughout the county.”

This week, the stormwater department asked county officials for about $600,000 to hire more employees and buy more equipment to keep up with the workload, but even that may not be enough. The county may need to increase the stormwater utility fee to help fund operations.

“Because of growth, more ditches to be cleaned, more plans to review, more designs needed,” explains Bourcier.

The stormwater fee hasn’t increased since it was set nearly 20 years ago, but if the county continues to grow at a continuous rate, that may change in the coming years.

“The requests for complaints and calls increases year to year,” states Bourcier. “We’re staffing back at those regular levels. When the recession happened we did reduce staff because of the levels of service that were needed.”

Though the county hasn’t discussed an exact dollar amount, Bourcier says the fee increase would ultimately benefit Horry County residents, since it would allow stormwater crews to provide “good service and a quick turnaround.”

The fee increase, if implemented, would not go into effect in 2017, but possibly the following year.