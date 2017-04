LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City police are investigating a shooting. Police Chief Kipp Coker tells News13 officers responded to a shooting around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night at Coker Mobile Home Park.

Officers say one person was shot in the hand. That person was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police arrested Kendrell Sherone Williams. He is charged with assault and battery. More arrests are expected.