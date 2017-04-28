2 arrested after overnight shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City police have arrested two people and continue to investigate a shooting at a Florence County mobile home park.

Police Chief Kipp Coker says officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday night at Coker Mobile Home Park.

Officers say one person was shot in the hand and taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police arrested Kendrell Sherone Williams and charged him with assault and battery.

Chief Coker also says 24-year-old Damien Muldrow was arrested for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.