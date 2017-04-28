Man charged in numerous Lumberton robberies

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police arrested a man they say robbed numerous businesses in late March and mid-April.

Captain Terry Parker with Lumberton police says officers served warrants on Shawn Craig Jones Thursday at the Robeson County Jail. Jones is accused of being involved in several robberies, confirms Captain Parker, the first of which occurred March 25 when the Biggs Park Mall was broken into, and two businesses within the mall were also broken into.

On April 19, Captain Parker says two men walked into the Super 8 Motel on Fayetteville Rd., pulled out handguns and demanded money. Officers were able to use surveillance video and witness statements to develop suspect descriptions.

Just two hours after the Super 8 was robbed, officers were called to the Dollar General on Fayetteville Rd. where a man entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. Surveillance video and the employee’s descriptions matched the description of one suspect from the Super 8 Motel robbery, Captain Parker says.

Investigators were able to tie Jones to all robberies. Jones is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and four counts of conspiracy.

Jones is currently in the Robeson County Jail being held on a $210,000 bond.