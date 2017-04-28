Man shot during robbery outside Lumberton apartment complex

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police say a man was shot early Friday morning while being robbed by two suspects in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, the victim was approached by two black men wearing hoodies around 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Grenada Terrace apartments on Fayetteville Road. The suspects attempted to rob the victim and shot the man during the crime.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound, adds Captain Parker.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the two gunmen. Anyone with information related to this robbery and shooting is asked to call Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.