Myrtle Beach hotel construction to close portion of N. Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Construction for a new Myrtle Beach hotel will close a portion of North Ocean Boulevard beginning Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Myrtle Beach, the contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 Hotel being built at 1600 North Ocean Boulevard needs to close northbound lanes in the area to set up a crane for construction.

The northbound travel and bike lane of North Ocean Boulevard between 15th and 16th Avenue North will be closed May 1 -4. Northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be shifted into the median heading north while the southbound traffic lane will remain open.

