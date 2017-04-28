SC officer didn’t follow procedure when stopping sheriff, police say

LAURENS, S.C.– An officer’s actions are being called into question after he didn’t follow department policies and procedures at a traffic stop that involved the Laurens County sheriff, according to the Laurens Police Department.

On Thursday, April 20th, a Laurens police officer pulled over Sheriff Don Reynolds for going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone on W. Main Street.

Sheriff Reynolds was given a verbal warning and was allowed to leave the scene of the traffic stop.

According to the police department, every traffic stop that is initiated should be recorded by a body camera, as well as a dash camera.

Police officers are supposed to end every stop with either a written warning, citation for the violation, or an arrest for an arrestable offense.

None of this was done in the traffic stop that involved Reynolds.

According to police, the officer’s actions are being handled internally as a personnel matter.