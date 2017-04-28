Sumter woman arrested after she and her 2 children test positive for meth

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter deputies say they arrested a woman after she and her two children tested positive for drugs.

Deputy Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Megan Nicole Watford was arrested Thursday. Warrants were drawn up for her arrest March 10 for two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

According to the sheriff’s office, on November 28, 2016, Watford, along with her children ages 2 and 7, each tested positive for Methamphetamines and Amphetamines.