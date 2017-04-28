StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The warm weather will continue through the weekend. A weakening and dissipating cold front will bring a few showers or thunderstorms this morning, otherwise most locations will stay try. High pressure wil extend across the area from offshore through Sunday. This will allow lots of sunshine with some clouds and very warm temperatures. Afternoon highs today will top out near 90 for inland locations and near 85 for the beaches. The only chance for a shower or thunderstorm will come from the sea breeze. Expect temperatures to range from the mid 80s to near 90 all the way through Sunday. The next cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms late Monday into early Tuesday. Cooler air will follow behind this front as high pressure builds in from the north. Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Another system looks to approach from the south by Thursday with another chance for showers and storms.

Today, mostly sunny and warm with an isolated shower. Highs 90 inland, 85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68-72.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.