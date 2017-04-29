3 Clemson players drafted on Saturday, 4 others sign as free agents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Three former Clemson football players were taken in the NFL draft on Saturday. Four others will have a shot at making an NFL team, signing as unrestricted free agents.
Clemson players drafted:
Wayne Gallman (RB) – NY Giants, 4th round 140th pick overall
Carlos Watkins (DT) – Houston Texans, 4th round 142nd pick overall
Jordan Leggett (TE) – NY Jets, 5th round, 150th pick overall
Clemson undrafted free agent signings:
Ben Boulware, Carolina Panthers
Jadar Johnson, NY Giants
Artavis Scott, LA Chargers
Nick Shuessler, Steelers
USC undrafted free agent signings:
Mason Zandi, LA Chargers
Darius English, Atlanta Falcons
Drew Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Qua Lewis, Buffalo Bills