3 Clemson players drafted on Saturday, 4 others sign as free agents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Three former Clemson football players were taken in the NFL draft on Saturday. Four others will have a shot at making an NFL team, signing as unrestricted free agents.

Clemson players drafted:

Wayne Gallman (RB) – NY Giants, 4th round 140th pick overall

Carlos Watkins (DT) – Houston Texans, 4th round 142nd pick overall

Jordan Leggett (TE) – NY Jets, 5th round, 150th pick overall

Clemson undrafted free agent signings:

Ben Boulware, Carolina Panthers

Jadar Johnson, NY Giants

Artavis Scott, LA Chargers

Nick Shuessler, Steelers

USC undrafted free agent signings:

Mason Zandi, LA Chargers

Darius English, Atlanta Falcons

Drew Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Qua Lewis, Buffalo Bills

 

