Coastal Carolina’s De’Angelo Henderson taken in sixth round by Denver Broncos

CONWAY (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina star running back De’Angelo Henderson was the 203rd overall pick in Saturday’s NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos selected the former Chanticleer in the sixth round. Henderson is CCU’s all-time leading rusher and scorer. He finished his career at Coastal with 97 career catches.

Henderson was considered one of the top remaining running backs on the board as the draft nears its conclusion.

De’Angelo Henderson is now the sixth player in Coastal Carolina University history to be drafted to the National Football League.