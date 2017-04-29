Fishermen save man after truck rolls into Upstate lake

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two fishermen helped save a man after his truck and boat rolled into the water at Croft State Park in Spartanburg County.

Firefighters say a man was coming down a hill in front of a boat ramp and had a medical emergency on Friday morning. The man’s truck went into the water.

Two fishermen were able to get a life jacket to the man and had him sit on the hood of the truck until emergency responders arrived.

We’re told the man is expected to be OK. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Croft and Glenn Springs-Pauline Fire Department were called to the scene and have removed the boat and truck from the water.

Lake Craig is a 165-acre watershed inside the 7,000-acre park, according to South Carolina State Parks’ website.