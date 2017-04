LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man injured in a traffic accident on April 8th, died from those injuries on Friday.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says Edward Beasley, 75, from Longs was involved in a traffic collision on Charter Drive and Highway 9 at 1:45p.m. on April 8th, and was transported to the hospital.

He died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on April 28th just after 11:30 p.m. from those traumatic injuries.

The investigation was conducted by South Carolina Highway Patrol.