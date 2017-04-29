News13 placed 3rd overall in Dragon Boat Race Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Today competitors gathered at the 9th annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Race Festival.

The event started at 8 a.m., Saturday at the Grand Park at the Market Common.

Teams of 20 paddlers and one drummer race one another in the festival. The event helps raise funds for ground zero, a Christian non-profit organization.

News13 made it to the finals this year and place 3rd overall. WBTW also won the media race earlier in the day that consisted of other local media outlets in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee area.

Ground Zero provides positive, Christ-centered entertainment that is a healthy alternative to what teenagers are exposed to in today’s culture.