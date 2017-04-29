Recall Alert: Toyota recalls 228,000 Tacoma vehicles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Toyota is recalling 228,000 Tacoma vehicles over an issue that could cause drivers to lose control of their cars.

The company says the recall applies to certain 2016 and 2017 Tacoma trucks.

The issue is that the vehicles’ rear differential, the piece that connects the trucks back two wheels, could leak oil. According to Toyota, that could lead to a crash if a vehicle is operated for a long time and damages the rear differential.

Customers can look up whether their car is included in the recall by clicking: here.

The company says it’s already sending notices via mail to affected customers.