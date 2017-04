SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Dorchester County that killed a 22-month-old child.

Troopers say a 28-year-old driver hit the child in a driveway on Central Avenue. They responded just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The driver and the child were related.

The child went to the hospital and died.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identifies the child as Iker Roblero-Perez.

Highway Patrol is still investigating.