Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. held Saturday at Hartsville YMCA

HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – April is National Autism Awareness Month. Darlington County Autism Support Group invited children with Autism and their families and the community at the 8th annual Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. (Fun, Awareness, Information, Recreation)

The event was held at the Hartsville YMCA at 111 East Carolina Avenue, Hartsville. Participants wore blue to to help raise awareness at the event held this weekend.

The event included a bouncy house, face painting, shopping, petting zoo, door prizes, Clemson and Carolina Basket Raffle, food and special guest the Hartsville Bubble Guy doing amazing tricks with bubbles.

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disability that affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. It is defined by certain set of behaviors and is a “spectrum disorder” that affects individuals differently and to varying degrees. Not only does it affect the individual but the whole family as well. It affects 1 in 68. There is no cause or cure but early intervention is the key.