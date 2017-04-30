Coastal hangs on to get series victory over Troy

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal jumped out to an early lead against Troy and held on to get an 11-8 victory over the Trojans on Sunday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal was led by Dalton Ewing, who hit a two-run single in the in the first inning and a two-run home run in the third. Kieton Rivers added three hits and Jordan Gore had two in the win.

Bobby Holmes picked up his third save of the season, entering with bases loaded in the ninth. Will Latcham (2-0) earned the win in relief.

Coastal Carolina will take the week off for final exams and return to action with a weekend series at UL Monroe (May 5-7).