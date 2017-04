CONWAY, S.C. – Down 4-3 in the eighth inning, Coastal Carolina junior Seth Lancaster lined a two-out, two-run single to lift the Chanticleers to a 5-4 victory over Troy Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Bobby Holmes (4-3) got a ground out, pop out and strikeout in the ninth to close out the win. Overall, Holmes pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three of the seven batters he faced.

Coastal and Troy will play the runner match of the series on Sunday at 1 pm.